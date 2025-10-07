Hugo Broos says Zimbabwe game is the most important for Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says a win against Zimbabwe will be crucial for his side, as it will set the tone for them heading into their final game against Rwanda next Tuesday.

Bafana will resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against the neighbouring country Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

They will wrap it up against Rwanda four days later – a game that will confirm whether Bafana book their ticket to Canada, Mexico, and the USA next year for the global showpiece.

FIFA docked points

Bafana dropped to the second spot on Group C and tied on 14 points with Benin, after they were docked three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in March.

Despite that major setback, Broos said his team has put the punishment by FIFA aside and will be focusing on winning their two last games. He added by emphasising that the game against Zim will be the most important of the two.

“Certainly, looking at the next games, there are four teams involved. It’s impossible that four teams can win their two matches. So, therefore, the game on Friday is maybe the most important. If we can win that game, we have 17 points,” Broos said during a press conference at the Dobsonville Stadium on Monday afternoon.

“Nigeria, if they win their two games, they can only have 17 points, and the same thing for Rwanda. Benin cannot win the two games because they play against Nigeria and Rwanda, and then the game on Friday is so important for us to win.”

Meanwhile, Broos also gave an update on his squad, with Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala replacing injured Relebohile Mofokeng.

On Tuesday, the SA Football Association (Safa) also confirmed that Iqraam Rayners has withdrawn from the squad due to medical reasons. Rayners will be replaced by Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa.

Striker Lyle Foster and midfielder Sphephelo Sithole are expected to join the team in camp on Tuesday after they were in action for their respective teams on Sunday.

