Hugo Broos still hopeful that Bafana will qualify for the World Cup

Following a disappointing result against Zimbabwe in Durban on Friday night, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is still optimistic that his side can realise their elusive World Cup dream.

Zimbabwe put Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications hopes on ice, after holding them to a frustrating goalless draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The result means that Bafana remain in second place with 15 points, while Group C leaders Benin are now in full control, having won 1-0 against Rwanda, which took their tally to 17 points.

Coach Hugo Broos’ charges threw everything they had at the Zimbabweans, but luck was not on their side as the ball was cleared off the line, and then the goalposts kept it out of the back of the net on two occasions.

We fight on

While the outcome was a huge disappointment, Broos insisted that Bafana will pick themselves up and resume the fight in the coming days, as there is still so much to play for.

“It will be very important to see what happens in the game between Nigeria and Benin,” a visibly disappointed Broos said after the game.

“We will see what the result will be there. But on the other side, we don’t really have to look. If we win the game [against Rwanda], we will then see what happens. And that is the most important thing. It will not be easy, certainly not. But if it’s possible, you must believe.

“I think we will be a little bit down for one or two days. But I will do everything to once again have a team that believes on Tuesday, one that will try to win the game with as many goals as possible because [the group] may be decided on goal difference.”

South Africa will now have to win by more than two goals against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, and hope that Benin loses or draws against Nigeria in Uyo.

Nigeria, on the other hand, also did the job in Polokwane, as they edged out Lesotho 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night.

