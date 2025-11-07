Hugo Broos wants Orlando Pirates to get eliminated in the Carling Knockout

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana, expressed his hope that Orlando Pirates would not advance further in the Carling Knockout competition as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draws closer.

Pirates take on Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout semifinal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Broos’ statement comes at the back of his concerns over the lack of adequate rest for his team ahead of the Afcon in December and January, with Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches set to run until December 3.

The Bafana mentor spoke frankly when asked about the team’s readiness for the African showpiece, stating that the PSL rejected his plea to have matches and cup competitions postponed in December.

“Preparing for the previous Afcon was worse because Sundowns played a few weeks before the tournament kicked off,” Broos said after announcing his final squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Zambia next Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Relationship with PSL not good

“The reason for that is because we don’t have a good relationship with the PSL to halt some of the league games and competitions a little bit earlier.

“For instance, I have already asked for the postponement of the Carling Knockout final in December, but my request was never approved.”

He continued: “I am sorry to say this, but I am thrilled that Sundowns and Chiefs are out of the competition. I hope Pirates are eliminated so the guys can rest.

“[I am saying this] because I asked months before the schedule came out that the league should accommodate the Afcon in December. They did not do it two years ago and didn’t do it now.”

Broos also confirmed that Bafana will have one last friendly match to play before jetting off to Morocco to compete in the Afcon.

