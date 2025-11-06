Hugo Broos worried about fatigue from hectic PSL schedule

One of the reasons Bafana Bafana chose to play one game this FIFA calendar weekend rather than two, according to coach Hugo Broos, is to spare the Premier Soccer League (PSL) players from a demanding schedule that can quickly cause exhaustion.

South Africa will face Zambia in a friendly international at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on November 15.

The match will help the coaching staff to assess players for the last time ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco in December/January.

“We are playing only one game because the players participate in matches every two days in the PSL. I want to save them a little bit from playing another two games with the national team,” Broos said.

“We always perform to our fullest, and with playing two games, players can suffer from fatigue. We have played many matches already, and I don’t think we needed another game.”

He said they will finalise AFCON preparations in November and play one more friendly match before departing for Morocco.

Chance for new players

“We chose to play against an African team and not a European or South American team because we are preparing for the AFCON and not the World Cup.

“So, it makes sense to play African teams and not South American teams. We will play teams from other continents after the AFCON in March, ahead of the World Cup in June.

“This is the last game in which we can provide opportunities for some new players. Few new players are on the team because I already know the other players well and didn’t need to evaluate them in the upcoming match.”

Broos continued: “But I took the opportunity to call and see the new players in training and also assess their mentality for the future.

“I am confident about 75-80% of the players who will be in the final squad for AFCON—I have a clear idea in my mind. But there are some decisions that will need to be made.

“For instance, Relebohile Mofokeng and Siyabonga Ngezana are not in this team; it will be difficult, and choices will have to be made.”

Final squad for Zambia:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Matuludi, Moloisane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders: Mokoena, Nemtajela, Aubaas, Mbatha, Sithole, Mbule

Strikers: Oswin Appollis, Mohau Nkota, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Keletso Makgalwa

