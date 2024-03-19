Hundreds of soccer players grace PMSS trials held in Mamelodi

Over a thousand players from Gauteng convened in Mamelodi at the weekend to cap off a fantastic three weeks of soccer trials hosted by the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS).

In keeping with its mission to “create the player of tomorrow”, the PMSS held football trials for boys and girls between the ages of six and 15 in Boksburg, Midrand, North Riding and Mamelodi.

More than 1 200 players took advantage of the programme, which was led by Justin Collet, the recently appointed head of youth development, to try their luck at one of the soccer schools in South Africa that is expanding the fastest.

Early this year, Mosimane brought Collet in to take the place of Augustine Makalakalane, the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player.

The well-traveled and highly skilled youth coach expressed his admiration for the players’ participation during the final two days of trials.

Unbelievable experience

“Over the two days that we’ve been here in Mamelodi, we have averaged over 500 kids per day, which is significantly more than we had expected,” Collet said.

“Sadly, we had to turn other players away, and that is largely because of the facilities and the limitations that we have there.

“But despite the numbers, it has been an unbelievable experience, and I believe it is something that the community has been looking for, judging from the huge turnout.

“The talent itself has been tremendous, and the bottom line is that it has been fantastic to see so many boys and girls out here. We even have a young lady who came all the way from Limpopo [to attend trials]

“She is a little gem, so we will definitely be trying to find a place for her to play [on the team] as well.”

Importance of girls’ participation

Having spent over 20 years in the US as a player and youth development coach, Collet emphasised the importance of having girls as part of the school’s grassroots programme.

“I think that [having girls form part of youth development programmes] needs to be a focus across the board — throughout the country and at the SA Football Association.

“And to reference my experience in America, I have seen first-hand what sports does for girls, and I think we are doing a bit of injustice in this country, and it is something we need to prioritise.”

