‘I am officially retired!’ confirms new Safpu president Thulani Hlatshwayo

The newly appointed South African Football Players Union (Safpu) president, Thulani Hlatshwayo, has officially confirmed his retirement from professional football.

Hlatshwayo confirmed the news to Sunday World in a wide-ranging interview at the Safpu offices in Johannesburg on Monday.

“I knew that this question was going to come,” Hlatshwayo said with a smirk on his face.

“I communicated with the Safpu Secretary General [Nhlanhla Shabalala] about how we will go about everything. He explained to me very clearly … That is why I have a deputy president [Terrence Mashego] and second vice president [Kholosa Biyana], who are still active and playing.

Dual role untenable

“But, unfortunately for me, since there will be day-to-day responsibilities that I will be attending to, I can’t be active as a player. So I am officially retired because I can’t be playing and be the president of Safpu at the same time.”

The 36-year-old hangs up his boots as one of the most decorated and well-travelled players in the Premier Soccer League. He has played for Orlando Pirates, the three defunct Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Wits, and SuperSport United.

Hlatshwayo had the privilege to captain all the teams he played for. This includes Bafana Bafana, where he racked up over 50 caps.

Speaking on his decision to call it quits, the former tenacious defender said it was not an easy decision. But it was well and thoroughly thought out.

“This was an emotional decision to take, but I had to make a choice. Also, I must say that I didn’t just accept this position … I had to think about it very hard. Especially when it was explained to me that I can’t play and assume this role as a president.

“So, since I will be leaving the game that made me who I am today and changed the life of my family, I will still be very much active. Because we will not all be coaches or analysts. But we can find other ways to give back in different ways,” he said.

Ambitious goals

Like any other person who assumes a key role, he said he has goals and targets that he has set for himself.

“My goal is to build good communication between clubs and the union. To bring leadership, and a healthy relationship with various stakeholders such as the PSL. Because there has not really been a good relationship with them, especially the SA Football Association.

“We also want to make sure that the players have faith in us. And for me, it will be key to bring that. Because I know all the struggles that players go through, especially behind the scenes.

“Also, most importantly, I want us to improve women’s football in the country. And to give them equal professionalisation so that they are also taken seriously,” Hlatshwayo added.

