‘I have say on player signings at Orlando Pirates’: coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has confirmed that he does have a say and influence on which players come in and out of the club, including the signing of Sebastian Pedersen.

Pirates have been busy and purposeful in the transfer market, already unveiling about nine new signings ahead of the new season. The Buccaneers will aim to defend their Betway Premiership title, MTN8 crown and Carling Knockout trophy, while strengthening their chances of making a deeper run in the CAF Champions League. Hands-on approach this transfer window

Speaking to the media at the league launch on Wednesday, Ouaddou said he and the scouting department had been hands-on this transfer window.

“Of course, I do have a say because we have discussions with the board, with the technical director, the head of the scouting and with the management. We always have an introduction of the profiles, and the technical staff is part of these meetings,” Ouaddou said.

The lanky Moroccan-born coach provided a vague answer regarding his role in convincing Pedersen to come play in South Africa; however, he did state that he contributed to the club’s successful signing of the Norwegian.

“Everybody has a role when it comes to recruitment. Everybody knows exactly what they must do. We work with the scouting department because we know exactly how we want to play.

“There is an identity in the club, really a way to play football. So, the scouting department – all the time when they are looking for players, they are looking for players regarding the identity of the club.”

Meanwhile, Ouaddou also confirmed that Pedersen had not arrived in the country and would not feature in their opening league match against newcomers Milford FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t think that he is in the country yet. Of course, when you sign a player, there are a lot of administrative issues, but hopefully he will come soon and be with us. But I am sure that he will not be part of the opening game,” the recently crowned Coach of the Season concluded.

ALSO READ: ‘The aim is to suffocate, make sure teams don’t breathe in Orlando’