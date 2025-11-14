‘I owe a lot of who I am to coach Pitso Mosimane,’ says Rulani Mokwena

MC Alger coach Rulani Mokwena has showered renowned South African coach Pitso Mosimane with praise, admitting that he owes a lot of his success to his former mentor.

Mokwena served as Mosimane’s assistant at Mamelodi Sundowns for several years, where they dominated local football and won many trophies together, including the club’s maiden CAF Champions League in 2016.

Mosimane then moved on to conquer the continent at Africa’s biggest club, Al Ahly, where he won the Champions League twice with the Egyptian giants and etched his name in the club’s history as one of the best foreign coaches.

Mokwena, who is now at his second club in North Africa after his brief stint at Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, said Mosimane’s success paved the way for him and other South Africans abroad.

“Coach Pitso had a significant influence [on North Africans appreciating South Africa],” Mokwena said during a wide-ranging interview organised by the SA Football Journalists Association.

Mosimane deserves credit

“His success with Al Ahly was probably the door opener. His success extended beyond his on-field achievements in the Champions League, encompassing his work and conduct as a professional coach.

“His ability to manage a large changing room during that period demonstrated that South African coaches can successfully handle the pressures of managing major clubs in the north, including the expectations from fans.

“Coach Pitso deserves a lot of credit for opening the way. I was fortunate to work with him for many years, and so I know the man.

“So, I owe a lot of who I am today to him. And from that perspective, I could say that was one of the things [that make North Africans recognize SA].”

The former coach of Orlando Pirates and Sundowns has had a remarkable start in the Algerian Ligue 1 with Alger, who are currently leading the table with 22 points after an eight-match unbeaten streak.