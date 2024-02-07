I stand behind Nwabali and Nigeria against Bafana – Mpengesi

Chippa United chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says he will be backing goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and the Super Eagles of Nigeria over Bafana Bafana.

South Africa will play Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-final encounter at the Stade Bouaké in Ivory Coast on Wednesday evening.

Nwabali, who plays for Gqeberha-based Chippa United, has been one of the standout goalkeepers at the Afcon.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was instrumental in guiding Nigeria to the semi-finals of the continental competition.

He is also in pole position for the golden glove alongside Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, having kept a total of four clean sheets apiece.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, Mpengesi made the shock revelation that he and the entire Chippa family will be fully behind the Super Eagles against Bafana.

Nwabali has been a revelation

“As the chairman of Chippa United and a proud South African, I find myself in a unique position during the 2023 Afcon; in that, our very own Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been a revelation,” Mpengesi said in a statement.

“His performance for the Nigeria national team has caught the eye of the globe, earning him and our club international acclaim.

“With Stanley’s rising profile and international attention it brings to Chippa United FC, the benefits have been nothing but positive.

“Therefore, I and Chippa United FC stand behind our player Stanley Nwabali and the Nigerian Super Eagles tomorrow [Wednesday] against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

“We wish the Super Eagles all the best.”

The controversial Chippa boss went on to heap praise on Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe for staging arguably the best and most thrilling Afcon competition ever.

He said: “Furthermore, my heartfelt applause is due to the CAF president, Dr Patrice Motsepe, for orchestrating what is arguably the finest Afcon tournament of the century by showcasing the continent’s football prowess and uniting us in the spirit of the game.

“It’s a moment of pride and reflection on our journey and growth in African football.”

