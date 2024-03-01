I understand how hurt loyal Chiefs supporters are – Msimango

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango has shared some of the conversations he has had with some of the dejected Amakhosi supporters that he meets in public spaces.

The Chiefs have been on a topsy-turvy run and are set to endure another season without winning a trophy after crashing out of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of minnows Milford FC, the only cup competition left that was up for grabs.

The Glamour Boys are nearing a 10-year trophy drought. They last won one in 2014 under coach Stuart Baxter.

The recent defeat to Milford is still a fresh wound on the entire Amakhosi faithful fanbase, with some expressing their frustration and heartbreak to Msimango.

Fans are hurt and frustrated

“What hurts the most is seeing the hurt from our supporters because, before anything else, we are human beings,” Msimango told journalists during a media open day in Naturena on Thursday.

“They use their hard-earned money to come to the stadium to support us in numbers. Of course, you interact with some of them as you go on with your daily life, and you see the hurt in their eyes.

“During the little conversation you have with that petrol attendant or that retailer at a shopping centre, when they recognise you, you understand how hurt they are. So, as a human being, you can feel the hurt.”

“I obviously try to be very light with my answers because I don’t want to be tactical and philosophical with my responses to them because, at the end of the day, the problems we have are football problems.

“Let us not point fingers at the management or anyone that is not playing the game of football on the field.

“Fingers should be pointed at us players, and we will constantly work on those problems.”

Do not lose hope

Amakhosi will be back in action when they take on the Moroka Swallows on Saturday, and Msimango said that is where their focus is. He pleaded with the supporters to keep the faith.

“We come from a very disappointing game in the Nedbank Cup, but we must put that behind us and focus on the game against Swallows,” he said.

“We understand that it was a massive loss. We just need to pick ourselves up.

“All we ask for is for them to maintain hope and belief in the current crop of players. It’s a new generation, and we bring different skill sets to this club.”

