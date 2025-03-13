I will keep knocking on the door of national team – Mabasa

Tshegofatso Mabasa, the talisman for Orlando Pirates, has responded to the news that he was once again left off of coach Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Broos announced his final squad on Thursday, which will play Lesotho and Benin on March 21 and 25, respectively.

Mabasa, who was still in the middle of an interview ahead of their titanic Betway Premiership clash against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, said that he will continue knocking on the door of the national team.

“I am just going to keep on knocking on the door; that’s it. I have nothing else to say about that [being left out of the squad],” Mabasa told Sunday World at Rand Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

“At the end of the day, it is his [Broos] decision, and all I can do is to continue to push hard.”

The Pirates leading goal scorer has been one of the standout players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Top goal scorer

Last season, Mabasa was the Premiership top goal scorer with 16 goals. He is currently on five goals with 12 games remaining until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old striker is also on the cusp of breaking the Buccaneers’ all-time scorers list in the PSL era with 44 goals, 14 goals shy of record holder Benedict Vilakazi’s record.

“Nothing makes me happier than being on the pitch. I am just grateful for the fact that I can continue to do that, and whatever opportunities come my way, I am grateful,” Mabasa responded on what will keep him going.

“My parents always made me believe and taught me to work hard, strive for the best, and not give up in going for what I want, and that is exactly what I will continue living the rest of my life doing.”

The Sea Robbers and the Brazilians will cross swords at the FNB Stadium at 3.30pm in a game touted as a possible title decider.

Bafana Bafana Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Aubrey Modiba, Thabo Moloisane, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Fawaaz Basadien, and Nkosinathi Sibisi;

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, and Thalente Mbatha;

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Percy Tau, Thapelo Morena, Elias Mokwana, and Lyle Foster.

