I will not accept insults that my players get, says Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come to the defence of his players, saying he will not accept the supposed insults that they are overrated.

The Buccaneers will host Lioli FC in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ouaddou’s side is in the driving seat of the tie with a comfortable three-goal lead, after thrashing the Lesotho outfit 3-0 last weekend.

Despite the game being regarded as a dead rubber, with Pirates already with a three away-goals advantage, Ouaddou urged his side to make a statement and show that they are superior.

“This will be a very important game for us because a lot of people think that we have already advanced to the group stages after our 3-0 win in the first leg,” Ouaddou said during a press conference at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

We must show our superiority

“But for me, I see this game as the second half because we don’t think it will be an easy game, and we will not take it lightly.

“So, we have to show our superiority in front of our fans, and I hope that they will come out in their numbers because they are our 12th man.

“My boys are ready and know exactly what the target is tomorrow, because I really want them to show their superiority and the level of Orlando Pirates, because I can’t accept the insults my players get that they are overrated.

“My players are not overrated; we are Orlando Pirates – one of the best clubs in Africa, and I expected my players to show that on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Ouaddou also gave an update on starlet Relebohile Mofokeng, who was one of the notable absentees during the Bucs training session.

“I will have to speak to my medical team to check what is going on [with Mofokeng]. Rele is an important player for us, but I will have to consult with the medical department because I cannot give you a clear answer about him.”

