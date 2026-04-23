If there’s no VAR next season, then there’s corruption at Safa – Gayton McKenzie

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has assured football followers that the video assistant referee (VAR) technology will become a reality in the next coming weeks.

The minister was speaking at the Freedom Museum and Heritage Site in Pretoria on Thursday, where he addressed a number of pertinent issues with the coming 2026 FIFA World Cup and also matters concerning arts and culture.

McKenzie also put to bed the issue surrounding SA superfan Mama Joy, who has been in the news in the last couple of weeks regarding her funding for various tournament appearances.

The lack of VAR in the Premier Soccer League has been a thorny issue in the last couple of seasons. Cries for the technology have escalated after McKenzie announced that funding has been transferred to the mother body, SAFA.

“You will remember that the question of VAR in our domestic football has been a matter of ongoing public conversation,” said the minister.

“Safa is on the verge of announcing the chosen supplier for the technology, and we have been assured that the installation of the equipment in the chosen VAR rooms can happen within days – to be followed by the specialised training for the VAR technicians and referees.”

“If there is no VAR by next season, it means that there is corruption at SAFA—it means that those people do not want VAR. It also means that people are benefitting when VAR is not around. We will not take it lying down and we will name people. I have given Safa timelines, and if there is no VAR, we will talk to sponsors, we will approach FIFA, and we will investigate. Whether they like it or whether they want it, we will have VAR soon. We are the best league in the continent and cannot be beaten by Tanzania,” said McKenzie.

Bafana Bafana v Mexico legends rematch

On June 8, three days before Bafana plays Mexico in the opening match, the legends of the 2010 Bafana Bafana squad are set to walk out onto a pitch in Pachuca, Mexico, and face the legends of the 2010 Mexican squad in a rematch.

Safa and the South African Masters and Legends Football Association have been working together to identify 20 of the players and team management from the 2010 squad.

Added the minister: “The playing kit will be secured by Safa through its sponsor, Adidas. The venue and the match are being hosted in partnership with Pachuca—whose Club Pachuca – Los Tuzos – is one of the most storied football clubs in Mexico. We are deeply grateful to Pachuca for the role they are playing in making this possible. This is not a match happening next to the World Cup. This is a match happening because two football nations, with a shared moment in history, decided to honour that moment properly.”

“After the match, our Legends will stay on. On 9 and 10 June, they will conduct coaching clinics—sharing what they learned at that World Cup with young Mexican players and with South African diaspora footballers. On 11 June, they will be in the stadium when Bafana walks out to face Mexico in the opening match. And on 12 June, they come home,” he added.

From June 7-12, the DSAC—together with Brand South Africa and SA Tourism—will host the Ekhaya Centre in Mexico City.

“We will open the Ekhaya Centre officially on 7 June. Wherever South Africans gather in the world, we need a place we can call ekhaya. Home. Ekhaya will be a place to watch football. It will be a place to see South African art, to hear South African music, and to eat South African food. It will be a media centre for the journalists covering Bafana’s campaign.

It will be a fan park and a fan engagement space. It will be a venue for business and investment networking—because when our flag is flying, our economy should be working alongside it.”

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