‘If you want Afcon, come and get it!’ former Senegalese PSL star dares Morocco

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaTuks striker Mame Niang says the people of Senegal do not recognise Morocco as African champions and dared them to fetch the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy themselves if they want it.

Niang’s remarks come on the back of the controversial statement by the Patrice Motsepe-led Confederation of African Football (CAF) that Senegal have been stripped of their 2025 Afcon title and Morocco has been declared the new champions.

According to the ruling by CAF, Senegal “forfeited the match” after they temporarily walked off the pitch to protest a controversial penalty decision by the referee in the last minutes of their final in Morocco.

The CAF Appeal Board has since accused the Lions of Teranga of violating Articles 82 and 84 of the regulations.

Devastated and dumbfounded

Niang expressed his disappointment with the ruling, describing it as the worst-ever decision by CAF.

“I am devastated; I’m really devastated and dumbfounded,” Niang told Sunday World on Wednesday.

“I think this is the worst decision I’ve seen taken by CAF; this is unbelievable. I still can’t believe it. I have been sitting there thinking and asking myself: ‘Are we on the first of April [April fools] or something, because this is just unbelievable.’

“Senegalese people share the same sentiment as I. We still don’t see Morocco as African champions. Back home, people are like: ‘If you want the cup, come get it,’ because Senegal is not going to give that Afcon trophy away. I am glad our federation is appealing that ruling.

“I’m sure the players will not give the medal away; this ruling is going to make a big fuss, that is for sure.”

Plan to appeal the ruling

The Senegal Football Federation plans to appeal the ruling by CAF and referred it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, the highest sports court in the world.

“The Senegalese Football Federation condemns this unjust, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision, which brings African football into disrepute,” the federation said in a statement.

“To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the federation will, as soon as possible, file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.”