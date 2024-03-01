I’m happy for him, says Bhasera on Khama’s move back to Zim

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has finally completed his move back to the Zimbabwe Premier League (ZPL), and countryman Onismor Bhasera has reacted.

Billiat made a sensational return to the ZPL 14 years later when he joined the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town from CAPS United in 2010.

Bhasera, who had recently expressed how the idea of having his countryman at SuperSport United excites him, said he is delighted that Billiat has finally landed himself a team after spending months without a club.

“It is his decision, so I am happy for him,” Bhasera said.

“It’s going to be good for his career because he has been sitting at home [not playing], so he really needed that move.

“So, I am happy for him, and I wish him all the best at his new club.”

Billiat was spotted at the SuperSport training grounds before penning down a lucrative one-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

Billiat introduced to Yadah fans

Yadah officially unveiled him on Thursday in front of thousands of supporters at The Heart Stadium, and he expressed his desire to go back home.

“I have been home sick for some time, and being here means so much love. I really appreciate it, and I’m going to enjoy it. Thank you for showing me so much love,” Billiat told Soccer24.

“I thank God that I still had the chance to play in Zimbabwe, and I’m looking forward to just enjoying every minute of it.

“I don’t think I have ever felt like this before. The love that I’m getting is simply amazing and overwhelming, and it’s a great feeling. I can’t wait for the games to begin.

“Yadah is a special team. I am happy to be here. This is the only place I have been coming to in Zimbabwe over the years; it’s like home to me. They have sacrificed a lot for me to be here, and I appreciate it.

“They [Yadah] sacrificed a lot for me; love starts with sacrifice. Their love was amazing, and I couldn’t think of going anywhere else.

“This is amazing. I am hoping to enjoy it. I love my country so much. So, I am ready to give my best.”