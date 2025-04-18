‘I’m very disappointed in CAF for giving us the first leg at home’

Former Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi has thrown a jab at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for giving Bucs the first leg at home against Pyramids FC.

The Buccaneers will be in a tug of war for a place in the CAF Champions League final when they host Egyptian outfit Pyramids in the first leg of their semi-final clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. The game will get underway at 6pm.

Pirates are on the verge of reaching the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, when they lost to Al Ahly.

North African teams favoured by CAF

Moloi was speaking to the media during the SuperSportBet media launch on Tuesday. He suggested that the North African teams are always favoured by CAF. He expressed his disappointment and reminisced about Bucs’ 2013 final outcome.

“I am very disappointed that CAF has given us the first leg at home. It seems like the North Africans always get the second leg. You know what happened to us (in 2013),” Moloi said.

“Now, since the stars are shining on us, I hope that star keeps shining on us like it did in 1995. We played ASEC Mimosas at home, and we went and beat them away to win the competition.

First leg had always been in SA

“But when we were in charge (in 2013), we played Al Ahly in Orlando. And we went on to lose in Egypt. All the other South African teams that have lost in the final of the Confederation Cup or Champions League, the first leg had always been in South Africa.”

Surprisingly, Mamelodi Sundowns will aso play their first leg at home against Ahly. They will cross swords at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC will also be in continental football action when they face Tanzanian giants Simba SC on Sunday.

