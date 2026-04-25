Important and useful information for the Soweto derby on Sunday

Ahead of the Soweto Derby taking place at FNB Stadium on 26 April 2026, MYTICKET would like to share the following important advisory to assist with smooth and easy access into the venue.

Please ensure that you have downloaded the MYTICKET app on your mobile device before match day. If you already have the app, please make sure it is updated to the latest version. To confirm that you have the latest version of the MYTICKET app, please visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, search for the MYTICKET app, and check whether any updates are available.

This is important as the latest version of the MYTICKET app allows you to access your tickets in offline mode, which will assist with smoother entry at the venue should there be network congestion. Before arriving at the stadium, please ensure that you have signed up on the MYTICKET app and are able to view your tickets under the “My Bookings” tab. For ease of access, we strongly recommend adding your ticket to your mobile wallet. Please also ensure that your tickets are open and ready on your device before arriving at the venue. This will help avoid delays at the gates and allow for a smoother entry process. Please ensure that any tickets transferred to you have been received using the correct email address, and that you can view your tickets in the MYTICKET app before arriving at FNB Stadium. Please note that screenshots, screen recordings, and printouts will not be accepted at the gates. Guests must present their valid ticket directly from the MYTICKET app or mobile wallet. Please do not rely on your mobile browser or on opening tickets directly from your email inbox, as this may delay or prevent access at the venue. MYTICKET Curating premium experiences admin@myticket.africa www.myticket.africa Free Wi-Fi will be available at all entry and verification points at FNB Stadium. The Wi-Fi network is called FAN-Support WiFi and will not require a password. This service will provide users with 5 minutes of free Wi-Fi to retrieve their tickets if needed. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you to FNB Stadium.



For technical support, please contact MYTICKET using the details below:

Email Support: For general enquiries and support: admin@myticket.africa

Call Support: Available Monday to Friday, from 8:00am to 5:00pm: +27 63 801 8084

Live Chat: Available on the MYTICKET mobile app. Please note that telephonic and live chat support will close at 11h30am on 25 April 2026.

After this time, should you have any queries or require assistance, please proceed to the designated verification stations at the venue.