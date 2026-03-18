In a shocking move, CAF strips Senegal of Afcon title and hands championship to Morocco 

In an unprecedented move on Tuesday night, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title and has crowned Morocco as the champions after an appeal.

The CAF Appeal Board’s ruling has declared that the Lions of Teranga “forfeited the match” after walking off the pitch for too long. The decision has sparked a huge outcry and objection throughout the world.

Senegal won the heated final 1-0 after extra time, but there were ugly scenes and drama. Morocco, playing in front of their supporters, was given a contentious penalty by the referee on the stroke of full-time. The Senegal team did not accept the decision and staged a brief walk-out.

But after some convincing, Senegal skipper Sadio Mané led the team back onto the field, and their goalkeeper saved the spot kick from Brahim Diaz. Senegal went on to win the match after extra time, but Morocco filed a protest, and the decision was taken on Tuesday to hand over the championship to the host nation, Morocco.

Reads a statement from CAF: “The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the final match of the 2025 Afcon, with the result of the match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of Morocco and its football federation, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRFM).”

On the appeal by the FRMF regarding the application of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the CAF Appeal Board made the following rulings:

The appeal lodged by the FRMF is declared admissible in form, and the appeal is upheld.

The CAF Disciplinary Board decision is set aside.

The CAF Appeal Board further finds that the conduct of the Senegal team falls within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.

– The protest lodged by the FRMF is upheld.

It is declared that the Federation of Senegalese Football through the conduct of its team, infringed Article 82 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal team is declared to have forfeited the match, with the result recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

All other motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.

This is a developing story…

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