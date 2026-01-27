In-form Chiefs want to maintain 2026 perfect record against Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs will reach the halfway point in this season’s Betway Premiership league campaign when they travel to the Petros Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein to face Marumo Gallants on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi have been slowly getting their mojo back in recent matches. Last week Tuesday, they resumed their PSL second round campaign with a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in Jozi. They may have benefitted from a dodgy goal, but they kept on fighting and showing intent throughout the match.

Amakhosi then recorded another 1-0 win in the CAF Confederations Cup after defeating Zesco United in Ndola, Zambia, this past Sunday.

Two points behind Downs and Bucs

So, the spirits are high, and the Glamour Boys are now within touching distance of front-runners Mamelodi Sundowns, who are leading the charts, and second-placed Orlando Pirates. Amakhosi are a mere two points behind both Downs and Bucs, having played a single game more than Pirates.

In the league, Chiefs have played 14 matches and collected 27 points, placing them third on the log. Gallants, meanwhile, sit in 12th position with 15 points from their 15 matches.

With fixtures coming thick and fast, requiring the team to play every three days, coach Khalil Ben Youssef emphasised the importance of squad rotation to keep players fresh. And according to the club’s website, the coach expressed gratitude for the depth of the squad, which will be crucial in navigating 11 matches in just 40 days — many of which involve extensive travel.

Against Zesco, Chiefs protected their lead well and managed the game through to the end. With Brandon Petersen not called upon to make a serious save. But for a smart move to come off his line to foil a late attack as Emmanuel Manda burst through in the box.

Navigating 11 matches in just 40 days

Another win and another clean sheet will give the team the confidence to go into the clash against Bahlabane Bantwa in a positive mood before they turn their attention to the return tie against Zesco in Durban next weekend.

Chiefs are encouraging their supporters in the Free State to wear their Gold and Black colours. And to rally behind the team as they attempt to maintain their 100% winning record in 2026.

