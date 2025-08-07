Innocent Maela speaks out for the first time after his stint at Pirates

Former Orlando Pirates defender and captain Innocent Maela has spoken out in public for the first time after parting ways with his childhood club at the end of last season.

Maela also returned to Orlando Stadium for the first time this season. He was part of the group of former players and legends who were present at the sponsorship announcement between Pirates and Amstel Lager on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old opened up about what was going through his mind and how it felt walking through the gates of Orlando as a former player.

Amazing feeling to reconnect with all

“It felt really great walking back into the gates of Orlando Stadium since my retirement last season,” Maela said with a grin from ear to ear.

“I could not come and watch their MTN8 game against Polokwane City last week due to personal commitments. But I will be here again when they open their Betway Premiership account against Sekhukhune United.

“But it just feels amazing being back here, greeting the security guards at the gate. Because I was close with them and everyone who works here.

“I went to the Orlando Pirates shop to greet the staff there and the groundsman, Mr Aubrey. I also got to see some of my former teammates, so it was overall a wholesome moment for me. And I have a feeling that I will be here more often to support the team throughout the season,” Maela added.

New captain

Maela also got an opportunity to congratulate Nkosinathi Sibisi for succeeding him as captain, with Tapelo Xoki and Mbekezeli Mbokazi as his vices.

“I think it was well deserved for all the guys who were elected for the leadership roles. I also had a word with them to wish them all the best for the journey they are embarking on.

“And for Mbokazi, for him to be bestowed and blessed with such a responsibility as young as he is will make him grow within himself to become a better human being. A better player, and a good influence on others.

More than capable of role

“This responsibility will force him to act and behave in a much more responsible way now that he is in this position. So, I wish them all the best. And I know that they are more than capable of leading this great institution to greater heights and more success,” he added.

Maela is one of the most decorated players at the club, with over 200 appearances and managing to lift five trophies as captain of the Buccaneers.

