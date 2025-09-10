International stars back to boost Buccaneers ahead of MTN8 final

Orlando Pirates will be boosted by the return of their international superstars who represented their countries in World Cup qualifiers in this Fifa calendar week.

Pirates will face the tricky Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday — a repeat of last year’s final, which Bucs won 2-1 in controversial fashion at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Midfielder Deon Hotto returns to the Buccaneers after turning out for Namibia. This while a total of seven other players were in the Bafana Bafana squad that amassed four points in the two Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Friday and Tuesday night.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng were on national duty for South Africa. Patrick “Tito” Mswanganyi was replaced by his talented teammate Sipho Mbule.

Mbule was making a long-awaited return to the SA national team after receiving his first call-up since 2021. Masangwanyi suffered an injury and was stretchered off in the 75th minute during Pirates’ 3-0 away victory over Chippa United last week Sunday.

Sense of accomplishment

Pirates players will return to camp with a sense of accomplishment, having helped Bafana to a strong position during the World Cup Qualifiers. Bafana, along with Hotto’s Namibia, remain in contention for spots in the global showpiece that will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico next year.

According to the Bucs website, Hotto provided another energetic display during his 86 minutes on the pitch. He supplied the assist for striker Peter Shalulile’s hat-trick goal with an excellent cross from the right flank.

Namibia’s Brave Warriors kept their chances of qualification alive as they closed things off in style with a convincing 3-0 win over minnow São Tomé and Príncipe. That was in their game played in Francistown, Botswana, on Tuesday afternoon. The three points earned against the islanders strengthened Namibia’s position in second place in Group H. This as they remained within a shot of qualifying for the playoffs scheduled to take place in November. Leaders Tunisia are already confirmed as outright group winners.

Man of the Match

Later in the day, Bafana added another point to their tally to maintain their spot at the top of Group C when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria in a highly physical encounter. Three Buccaneers started the match, with defender Mbokazi impressing with a Man of the Match display in only his third senior international appearance.

The teenager was joined among the starters by Sipho Mbule and Oswin Appollis. While midfielder Thalente Mbatha was a late introduction alongside Kamogelo Sebelebele. All had played a part in last Friday’s fixture at the same venue, helping Bafana to a 3-0 win over neighbours Lesotho.

With four points earned over the last two fixtures, South Africa remain in pole position for a spot in the World Cup. With six points separating them from the chasing pack. This with international commitments done and dusted for the month.

Domestic action

Now, the focus shifts back to domestic action. With the players re-joining the rest of their teammates as Pirates turn attention to Saturday’s MTN8 final against Stellies. The latter is a side that is well-coached, and can pose a danger to any team in the PSL. Stellies will be looking for revenge after they felt that they were hard done by the referee in last year’s cup final they lost to the Buccaneers.

