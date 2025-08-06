Irvin Khoza signs Pirates’ new three-year deal with premium beer brand

Orlando Pirates have bagged yet another sponsor deal this season after officially unveiling their new partnership with global beer brand Amstel Lager on a three-year deal.

Pirates and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza, who was flanked by his son Mpumi Khoza, was in attendance at the announcement at the Orlando Stadium.

“Mpumi and Nkosana Khoza have relieved me of the responsibility of doing it [business] behind the scenes. What is important is that … on two elements that we share between ourselves and Amstel, is to provide an experience and maintain legacies,” Khoza said.

Strong on loyalty

“So, all I can say to Amstel is that we are strong on loyalty. And I am emotional because I am standing in a cradle [Orlando Stadium] of success and history.

“There is no club like Pirates that has produced the likes of Eric ‘Scara’ Sono, Kaizer Motaung, Percy ‘Chippa Chippa’ Moloi, and Jomo Sono.

“And that is why the Orlando Pirates brand is so strong and has stood the test of time. So, we welcome Amstel to the Orlando Pirates family, once and always,” he added.

Heineken Beverages Marketing Director Andrea Quaye explained the reason for the initiative. She said that one of the reasons is that the Buccaneers are a quality South African team.

Embodiment of quality

“At Amstel, we’ve always recognised quality. And Orlando Pirates embody that as they are a quality South African club,” Quaye said.

“They’re more than a football team; they’re a symbol of legacy and leadership. We believe great beer brings people together. But it’s great friendships that make those moments last.

“This announcement signals a changing landscape in local football. One where fans are ready for something meaningful. We’re here to build a real bond, with the club and with the fans.”

Quaye also confirmed that the three-year sponsorship comes with an option to renew.

Some of the former Pirates legends who graced the ground-breaking event were Edward “Magents” Motale, Happy Jele, Brighton Mhlongo, and recently retired Innocent Maela.

