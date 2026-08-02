Is Milford FC chairman Xanti Pupuma the new Jomo Sono?

Once upon a time in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), there was a man called Jomo Sono, who was the founder, chairman, scout, marketer and coach of his team, Jomo Cosmos. The soccer-loving public would also jokingly call him the team bus driver.

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