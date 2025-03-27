It still feels unreal for Mabasa to be a three-time MTN8 champ

Orlando Pirates talisman Tshegofatso Mabasa says it still feels unreal to be part of the Bucs generation that has historically won the MTN8 title three times.

Mabasa was speaking to the media at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday.

The foundation is a non-profit organisation that offers continuous assistance to households headed by children and the elderly in Diepkloof, Cosmo City, and Vaal regions.

Pirates, who are the defending champions of the MTN8, donated podcast equipment worth R80 000, courtesy of the Goals for Charity initiative.

Mabasa was on the scoresheet when the Buccaneers beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in the final at the start of the season to become the first team to lift the MTN8 three times in a row in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

The 28-year-old has admitted that it has not sunk in yet that he is part of history at Pirates and in the PSL.

Rewriting history

“Personally, it still feels surreal that I am part of the team that has won three MTN8 titles,” Mabasa said.

“We have managed to rewrite history quite a few times already as a group … we just want to do more, and we know that we’re capable.”

With the donation of podcast equipment set to benefit the young people of Diepkloof, Mabasa also briefly touched on young Bucs striker Boitumelo Radiopane.

He stated that Radiopane is one of the best finishers and will bring in goals for the team when he gets more game time.

“He [Radiopane] definitely brings goals, and that will be seen as he gets game time. He is a striker, and he’s a very good player.

“The boy knows how to finish, the boy knows how to time runs, he knows how to hold the ball, and we have seen that already.

“Let us hope that he can be consistent and continue to give us those dimensions,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content