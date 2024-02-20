It was illegal to enter an exit – Komphela’s parting shot to Swallows

Following the club’s announcement on Monday that he was leaving, Steve Komphela sent a heartfelt message to the players, coaching staff, and supporters of the Moroka Swallows.–

In a long-awaited statement, the Dube Birds confirmed that Komphela will no longer be leading the sinking ship.

“Moroka Swallows FC and coach Steve agree to part ways on amicable terms,” read the statement.

“Moroka Swallows FC and coach Steve have agreed to a mutual separation. This comes after several discussions between both parties, where it was ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the club and coach Steve to separate at this stage.

“Coach Steve has expressed gratitude to the club and has wished us well.”

Despite the club claiming that the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has wished them well for the rest of the season, that is not the case.

Komphela’s statement, which read “it was illegal to enter an exit”, was slightly at odds with what the club had written and subtly suggested that it did not want him back.

Good luck with the delicate task ahead

“To Moroka Swallows staff and players, may I kindly take the opportunity to thank you for your amazing perseverance and professionalism?” Komphela wrote in his statement.

“You portrayed selfless resilience, irrespective of circumstances. There were moments where none of us would know what more to say to you, but you always carried yourself with poise, pride, dignity, and amazing respect.

“Thank you for respecting the game, the league, and the supporters. I will always respect you and remember you.

“Finally, at least, at the least, the suspense and the sad, painful uncertainty come to a decisive end. May you be blessed henceforth and forever. Notwithstanding the circumstances, you have already collected 19 points to build from.

“May I kindly request that you give the same support to coaches Musa Nyatama, Ditheko Mototo, and Thela Ngobeni? Good luck, my brothers, with the delicate task lying ahead. Give it your best.

“It is illegal to enter an exit. Thank you all for your amazing support. With love, Steve Komphela.”

Recently, sources close to the situation said that Swallows general manager Elasto Kapowezha was working overtime behind the scenes to get rid of Komphela and everyone who came with him.

With 19 points, six points above the relegation zone, Swallows are stuck at number 13 after losing 1-0 to Polokwane City over the weekend.

