It was not easy for us to let go of ‘TT’ Ditlhokwe – Motaung Jnr

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has admitted that it was not an easy decision to let go of defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe when Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad came knocking.

Amakhosi made an official announcement of the Botswana international’s departure from Naturena to the Libyan Premier League giants on Friday.

“Kaizer Chiefs have reached an agreement with Libyan club, Al-Ittihad, for the transfer of defender, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe,” Chiefs said in a statement.

R16m fee

The 26-year-old towering defender is reported to have joined Al-Ittihad on a fee believed to be around the region of R16-million.

“It was not an easy decision for us when Al-Ittihad approached us regarding TT,” Motaung Jnr said via the club’s official website.

“We engaged the player and during our discussions, he expressed his desire to move to Libya for further experience and opportunities. As a club, we didn’t want to impede his progress. And we appreciate his professionalism and discipline.

“Although we will miss him, we believe this is a fantastic opportunity for him. And we would like to thank him for his dedicated service to Chiefs and wish him the best of luck in his new venture.”

Dithlokwe joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer in 2023 from SuperSport United, where he signed a four-year contract.

Made 32 appearances in all competitions

During his 18-month tenure with Amakhosi, the Botswana captain made 32 appearances in all competitions. He was primarily playing as a left-sided centre-back and, more recently, as a left-back in coach Nasreddine Nabi’s team.

His departure comes as a surprise as he has been influential and a regular for Nabi this season. He made 11 appearances and provided two assists in the Betway Premiership.

His last game in the gold and black was against Stellenbosch FC, where Amakhosi produced a 1-0 win last week Friday.

Ditlhokwe is set to depart this weekend for Libya’s capital, Tripoli, where he will meet his new teammates and coaches.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content