It will be hard to beat Stellies at home, says Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler

The rejuvenated Sekhukhune United will go to the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal match away to Stellenbosch FC highly motivated after a 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership encounter on Wednesday night.

The Limpopo side travels to Cape Town’s Danie Craven Stadium, where they will face Stellies on Saturday at 6pm, with the hope of maintaining their unbeaten run in four matches since the start of the new season on August 1.

Eric Tinkler, the coach of Sekhukhune, highlighted the significance of the match against Stellies, citing the Cape side’s remarkable performance in finishing within the top three on the log for the past two seasons.

“Although they pose a formidable challenge at home, it is my responsibility as a coach to lead Sekhukhune United to the MTN8 final.”

“As a coach who consistently uses an attacking football strategy, we are undoubtedly going to approach this match against Stellenbosch in a different way because we know they play defensive football and always take advantage of your mistakes.”

Sekhukhune are strong favourites

Sekhukhune, having earned their passage through this two-legged semifinal with their 3-2 victory away to TS Galaxy and their dramatic comeback from a 2-0 deficit, are strong favourites to return home with a victory on Saturday.

The defence of Stellies must be considering how they will deal with Sekhukhune’s goal-poachers, who are led by Bradley Grobler, a lethal striker.

Grobler scored two goals during the quarterfinal match against Galaxy and increased his total to three goals in the league match on Wednesday night against the same team.

Meanwhile, his teammate Siphelele Mkhize helped secure their second consecutive win on Wednesday night, playing a key role in Orlando Pirates’ defeat during their 1-0 victory over the Sea Robbers.

Since they beat AmaZulu in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 on August 3, courtesy of goals from Sanele Barns, who scored a brace before Lingelihle Phil could net the winning goal, the Cape side failed to live up to expectations after losing one match and drawing the other in the Premier Soccer League matches.

Barker wants to play in MTN8 final

Stellies coach Steve Barker is also positive about victory at home.

“We have done well for ourselves in this competition and ultimately played in the final match last season,” said Barker.

“We look forward to winning this one with the hope of reaching our second successive final match at the expense of Sekhukhune United, who are also obviously having the same ambition.”

The Steve Barker-coached side might turn the tables against United at Danie Craven Stadium, where they enjoy massive support compared to the Athlone Stadium, if Phil and Barns are left unmarked.

Orlando Pirates, the MTN8’s reigning champions, will host Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium in another semifinal. This match will start at 3pm.

