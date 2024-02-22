‘It would mean the world to me to end trophy drought at Chiefs’

Cavin Johnson, the interim coach of Kaizer Chiefs, says it would mean the world to him if Amakhosi could finally end their trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup.

The Phefeni Glamour Boys will take on Milford FC, a team competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, in their Nedbank Cup round of 32 on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

The match will kick off at 6pm.

Amakhosi last won a trophy in 2014, which is unfortunate for a team with their calibre and extensive history.

They are the most decorated club in the history of the Nedbank Cup competition, having won it a staggering 13 times.

This season, the Nedbank Cup is the only trophy still up for grabs after they missed out on the MTN 8, Carling Knockout, and DStv Premiership.

According to Jonhson, he has emphasised the significance of winning the Nedbank Cup and finally putting an end to the trophy drought.

Last trophy on offer this season

“Personally, it would mean the world to me [to win the Nedbank Cup], and to the Kazier Chiefs and the massive following that we have, it will be huge,” Johnson said during a press conference at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) headquarters in Parktown on Thursday.

“I think every club in the PSL puts emphasis on any trophy competition. We are no different from any club because whatever trophy is available, we want to win.

“If I were here from the beginning [of the season], I would have said, ‘guys, there are four trophies on offer, and I want to win all four’’.

“When you are at an institution as big as this club, then for sure you’d want to win all the trophies.

“Realistically speaking, this is the last trophy on offer, and it’s only the beginning of the competition, so the emphasis is that this Sunday we will play the best way possible.”

Amakhosi go up against a struggling Milford side that is two points away from relegation and will have nothing to lose going into the game against the Soweto giants.

