‘It’ll be unfair to say Nabi failed if he doesn’t win Nedbank Cup’

If Nasreddine Nabi does not win the Nedbank Cup in his debut season, it would be unfair to criticise him and declare him a failure, according to former Kaizer Chiefs defender Derick Spencer.

Amakhosi will travel to Durban to continue their intense Soweto rivalry with Orlando Pirates in what promises to be a dream Nedbank Cup final on May 10 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in their semifinal match to advance to the Ke Yona Cup competition final, while Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 on Sunday.

The Nedbank Cup presents the Glamour Boys with a fantastic opportunity after they have endured 10 years without lifting a trophy.

Bucs vying for every trophy available

A fierce Pirates team stands in their way, determined to do everything in their power to give their departing coach, Jose Riveiro, a proper send-off by vying for every trophy available.

“There have been highs and lows in Nabi’s first season,” Spencer said at the SuperSportBET Sta Playa campaign media launch on Tuesday.

“It’s not what we were expecting, but I think it is not easy to come to such a big team and hit the ground running with all the pressure and the past years of not doing well.

“If he does not win the Nedbank Cup, I believe it would be unfair for us to declare him a failure. Even if he does not win the Nedbank Cup, he must be given time and not be allowed to leave.

“Finding combinations takes time because half of the team is new, and there have also been injuries.”

Winning Nedbank Cup will give Chiefs confidence

Spencer continued: “It has been a difficult season, but hopefully he has already adjusted to the culture and style of play in South Africa and is aware of what Chiefs are all about now.

“I believe that winning this cup will give us more confidence heading into the upcoming season. The players would have settled down, and so would the coach. There will be no excuses.”

Spencer played a part in Chiefs’ heyday, when the team won the league, two Telkom Knockout titles, the Nedbank Cup, and the MTN8 back-to-back.

