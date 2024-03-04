It’s a dream come true to join Pirates, says new Bucs talent Mbatha

Orlando Pirates new signing Thalente Mbatha says it was a dream come true for him to join the Soweto giants, adding that he wishes to make his loan move permanent.

Mbatha, who joined the Buccaneers on loan from SuperSport United during the January transfer window, has been a marvel to watch in the two games he has played for the Pirates so far.

The 23-year-old talented midfielder surprisingly did not get as much game time at SuperSport but has since walked straight into the Pirates team and fitted in like a glove under coach Jose Riveiro.

Back-to-back starts

He made back-to-back starts against Crystal Lake in the Nedbank Cup and Polokwane City in the DStv Premiership at the weekend.

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash against the Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday, Mbatha explained how his move to the Pirates materialised, adding that it was one that he did not see coming.

“I was at home [KwaZulu-Natal] driving when I received a call from the Orlando Pirates telling me that they wanted my services,” Mbatha said at the Rand Stadium on Monday.

“At that moment, I was confused and didn’t know what that meant. I went straight to tell my mother that I had to travel to Johannesburg the following day, and that is how the whole move happened.”

With his loan spell set to end when the season concludes, Mbatha says he hopes to make the deal permanent.

Hoping to get more game time

“It was a dream come true to sign for the Pirates because I didn’t believe it at first until they called again,” he added.

“The second call, I didn’t answer up until I was next to my mother. I feel like it is a dream come true to be playing for Pirates.

“I am hoping to get as much game time as I can because I will be a better player with game time and build my confidence. But I hope to make the deal permanent because Pirates is a big institution.”

Mbatha will once again be in contention to start against the Spurs when they clash at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night. The match kicks off at 7.30pm.

