It’s all smiles for Pirates as Sundowns, Chiefs drop points in league race

Mamelodi Sundowns may have survived a shock defeat to Siwelele FC, but they could not end the year 2025 on a winning note and move above Orlando Pirates on the Betway Premiership log standings.

This is after the Brazilians were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Siwelele at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night. Pirates are the log leaders, and they will be very happy with Sundowns dropping crucial points in the league race.

The result means that Sundowns remain second on the log – two points behind leaders Pirates, who have a game in hand. Siwelele, on the other hand, moved one spot up to number 11 with 16 points after 16 games.

Siwelele drew first blood in the 26th minute through Vincent Pule, who capitalized on Sundowns’ calamitous defending, when Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was casual in the last line of defense, and the team was punished for his schoolboy error to head into the break chasing the game.

Downs coach Miguel Cardoso switched things up in the second half, with the introduction of striker Lebo Mothiba paying dividends, as he equalised for the reigning league champions just less than three minutes after coming on from the bench to salvage a point away from home.

In other matches across the country, Stellenbosch FC’s poor run in the league continued, after suffering a 2-1 defeat from Polokwane City at home.

Out in Gqeberha, Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United played to a dull goalless draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Durban City delivered a 3-0 statement win over newcomers Orbit College, just days after parting ways with veteran coach Gavin Hunt.

In the Limpopo derby, Sekhukhune United intensified the chase at the top, as they edged Magesi FC 1-0 at the Seshego Stadium.

