It’s back to the grind for Banyana as Desiree Ellis returns to the touchline

Banyana Banyana, preparing for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) tournament, will benefit from the return of coach Desiree Ellis, who has finally signed a new contract with the South African Football Association (Safa) bosses.

Banyana have also roped in retired Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Thabo Mnyamane as the performance analyst, which will come as a boost for the team.

Mnyamane is currently on the books of PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

Friendly match against Morocco

The Sasol-sponsored former Wafcon champions have officially reconvened for national team duty as they assemble for the final international window period of 2025.

On December 2 at 8pm, Banyana will play a friendly international match against Morocco in Agadir.

After Ellis missed the earlier Wafcon qualifier against DR Congo, her assistant Thinasonke Mbuli assumed the coaching responsibilities and guided Banyana to qualify for next year’s tournament.

After securing qualification for the upcoming Wafcon, Ellis’ team returned to camp with renewed energy and focus

A group of 23 locally based players reported for camp on Monday, bringing together a strong contingent of domestic talent.

However, the squad faced a minor setback when experienced defender Lebohang Ramalepe left camp due to medical reasons.

International duo arrives this week

According to the Safa website, the players wasted no time settling in, completing their first training session on Monday in Boksburg.

The session marked the beginning of an intensive week-long programme as the team sharpens its tactical and physical readiness ahead of the upcoming international match.

Ellis’ charges are scheduled to continue preparations throughout the week before departing for Morocco on Friday, where they will finalise their work for this camp window.

The squad will be further strengthened later in the week when the international duo of Linda Motlhalo and Bongeka Gamede link up with the team in Morocco.

With qualification secured, Banyana will be aiming to close out 2025 in strong fashion as they begin building toward their 2026 Wafcon campaign.

