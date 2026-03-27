It’s Bafana Friday! We kick off World Cup preps against Panama

Bafana Bafana are kicking off 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations on Friday, when they host Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men received a warm welcome in Durban this week, as excitement around the national team reaches levels not seen before.

Even Springbok captain and two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi took some time off to visit the Bafana camp in Durban.

Positive energy surging around the country

The hope is that Broos and his team will feed off the positive energy surging from South Africans around the country.

Bafana returns to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2010, by virtue of hosting the global showpiece.

They have secured qualification for the competition in open play for the first time in 22 years.

The first test is against Central American side, Panama, who are ranked 33rd in the world. Bafana have also been drawn against Mexico in Group A.

‘It’s a good pressure to have’

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams shared the excitement on display at the camp.

“It’s a good pressure to have. It shows that you are doing well if you are still part of all these major tournaments and you have something to play for,” Williams told the media on Thursday.

“It keeps you focused and ready, knowing that at the back of your mind there is the big one — the World Cup. Everyone has something to play for. There’s a lot of motivation.

“So, it’s a good feeling to have. Hopefully, there aren’t any major problems between now and then so that we can go there with all our soldiers and be war-ready.”

‘We know it will be a difficult game’

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen has also weighed in, stating that the tie will not be an easy one.

“Well, I have analysed all the other games that we have had before, and we know that it will be a difficult game,” Christiansen said.

“They have very good players, some abroad, and many local players from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi [Sundowns]. So, I think they have around 13 players for this call-up.

Kick off at 7pm

“So, we have analysed them, how they play, and that was also one of our main goals, to see how they were playing for the preparation of the World Cup,” Christiansen added.

The game kicks off at 7pm.

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