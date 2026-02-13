‘I’ve had many conversations with Hugo Broos’ says Chicago Fire coach

Chicago Fire coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter has come out to admit that he has had several talks with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to address his comments that the MLS is a weak league.

Broos has publicly criticised the league, labelling it weak and not good enough to develop young players. This after one of his key players, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, made a surprise switch to the US from Orlando Pirates.

Mbokazi was then followed by another exciting South African prospect, Puso Dithejane, who has also been on Broos’ radar in recent preliminary squad selection.

Mbokazi, Dithejane at a higher level

Speaking to the media during a virtual press conference organised by the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja), Berhalter said he understands Broos’ concerns but believes that Mbokazi and Dithejane are at a higher level than the PSL and will improve.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Hugo. I think, being in the position myself, I completely understand his perspective and point of view. Basically, he wants his players to play at the highest possible level,” Berhalter said.

“When I was coach of the [US men’s national team], we had the same objectives. Can our players play at the top clubs? And just like in the United States, I think there are steps for every player.

“I think the league, for them to move from the South African league to Major League Soccer, is a step up in quality. It’s going to help them develop. And our goal is to help both players adapt, to get used to a higher level, to add to their skill set. And then eventually move them on.

Fully behind both players

“So, for us, our objectives are completely aligned with the South African national team. We want both players to reach their highest level possible. And we’re going to do everything within our power to help them do that.

“We have a great connection with the South African national team coaching staff. Whether that’s the technical staff or the performance staff, we’re in continual contact. And we see this as a project that we work on together,” he added.

The new MLS regular season is scheduled to kick off on February 21. Mbokazi and Dithejane are expected to hit the ground running and live up to expectations in America.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content