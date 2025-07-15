I’ve not forgotten where I come from, says Mothobi Mvala ahead of launch of tourney

As his eagerly awaited school tournament draws near, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala says he has not forgotten his roots.

Mvala will be giving back to his community of Theunissen in the Free State by launching the tournament on Saturday to uplift the youth of his hometown.

“I haven’t forgotten where I come from. Even while I was at the world stage [Club World Cup in the USA recently], I was thinking about my home, my people, and the young boys and girls who need one chance to make it out,” Mvala told Sunday World recently.

“So, I am not going back to be admired, but to serve, give back, give guidance, share love, and open doors for the youth of my community, especially the ones in need.

“Perhaps this tournament will serve as a platform for scouting, enabling some of them to realise their aspirations of becoming professional players.

“Girls will also play netball, as we want them to be included in these initiatives, not just football.”

Motivation for kids

The 31-year-old also confirmed that some of his teammates and people from different professions will attend the launch of the tournament.

“We invited people from different professions to show the kids that there are many careers in sports.

“I have also asked my club, Sundowns, to provide support by supplying football equipment such as boots, kits, and balls,” he said.

Mvala added that some of his teammates will be in attendance, including Teboho Mokoena, Neo Maema, Grant Kekana, and Themba Zwane.

“But I also hope that Godfrey Sapula comes because he is one of the people that I admire and look up to.

“Having a legend like him there will mean a lot to me and my community.”

