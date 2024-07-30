Jabu Mahlangu labels Linda Buthelezi a dirty, unskilful cow

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Jabu “Ngwana wa Tshwenya” Mahlangu has hit back at another Amakhosi legend, Linda “Mercedes Benz” Buthelezi, who criticised him on Monday.

Buthelezi was quoted by the Kick-Off website, saying that players like Mahlangu do not deserve the “legend” status that has been bestowed upon them.

This is after the Chiefs Legends and Bloemfontein Celtic Legends were involved in a much-talked-about friendly match in the Toyota Cup in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Mahlangu took offence and hit back strongly in a video that he posted on his social media accounts.

Buthelezi is a former midfield hardman who turned out for the Jomo Cosmos, Chiefs, Orlando Pirates. Also Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana. He is best remembered for his tough-as-teak approach and crunching tackles.

Buthelezi says Mahlangu is no legend

“The problem started when the media started to call every former player a legend or a master,” Buthelezi was quoted by Kick-Off.

“In England, when you do good work, which is often referred to as excellency, you are called Sir. While in South Africa you are called a Dr. When you look at Ace Ntsoelengoe, Diego Maradona and Pele, they all did a wonderful job.

“Ace Ntsoelengoe used to carry Chiefs on his shoulders. So, he deserves to be called a legend. In SA, you score a single goal in the World Cup, and you are called a legend or a master. Unfortunately, Kaizer Chiefs never produced any legends after the generation of Doctor Khumalo,” he added.

“He is the only player I know who deserves legend status. [Dr Khumalo] is the legend I know, you cannot tell me Jabu Pule (now Mahlangu) is a legend. Jabu Pule is amongst the best youngsters who had the potential to end up being a legend. But he messed up along the way.

­“He is among the best youngsters to have donned the Chiefs jersey, so you can’t call him a legend. A legend is somebody who behaved themselves in that environment. But in SA, we call anybody a legend,” said Buthelezi, who was part of the Bafana team that won the 1996 Afcon.

Mahlangu responds

A seemingly enraged Mahlangu hit back.

“I was just going through the Kick-Off website and I see Linda Buthelezi saying that I am not a Chiefs legend. First and foremost, I never called myself a legend, a celebrity or even a Chiefs legend. I was surprised when Linda mentioned my name,” Mahlangu said in his lengthy video.

“Who is he to say that I wasted my career because I was a cow [sic]? People do not even mention you. They talk about Bafana legends; no one remembers you. You were a legend when it came to red and yellow cards. And a legend for being a dirty, rough player on the pitch. I am not going to listen to another man trash my name out of the blue.

Feels disrespected

“I won’t take or accept being disrespected by another man. Linda is older than me, but I am also a man who has a family. I have the same responsibilities that he does, and that’s why I wanted to address him.

“You are not a legend, Linda. I could not watch you play. Even when you had the ball, you passed it to the opposing players. You were lucky to play with the likes of Doctor Khumalo and John “Shoes” Moshoeu.

“There were so many ex-Chiefs players in Bloemfontein who played on Sunday; why pick on me? Watch your words, big guy. You are a cow [sic], a dirty player. And I thought I should remind you,” added Mahlangu.

