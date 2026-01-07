Jabu Mahlangu lambasts Junior Khanye and Tso Vilakazi for attacking Hugo Broos

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu has blasted outspoken podcast analysts Bennedict “Tso” Vilakazi and Junior Khanye after their remarks that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos must be fired after the SA national team was knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) by Cameroon on Sunday in Morocco.

Speaking on his social media page, Mahlangu, a former Bafana World Cup player, did not mince his words. He jumped onto the throats of the two former PSL stars, who have carved a name for themselves with their hard-hitting and often one-sided criticism in their popular podcast. The once-wayward midfielder accused the two of always being negative and not providing facts or solutions.

Bafana eliminated out of Afcon

Bafana had an average Afcon tournament, and there are certain quarters who are calling for Broos’ head. SA made it out of the group stage but was eliminated in the Last 16 round by Cameroon. There were lots of expectations on the team after Bafana won a bronze medal in the last edition of the tournament.

Vilakazi, an erstwhile Pirates skipper, said that because Broos was leaving after the Fifa World Cup, he was not going to have the best interest of Bafana and that he should be released from the team. A new coach must be roped in to take SA to the World Cup, which starts in June, he added.

“I’m not fighting with anyone, and I hear that Tso Vilakazi says coach Broos must be fired. It’s still early in the year. And I think Tso is still in December, holiday mode,” said the unflinching Mahlangu.

Reckless statements on podcast

“Tso is a coach, and he has badges, but he is not coaching at all. Why is he not coaching so that we can see? He is so reckless with the way he speaks, and I think the current crop of players will not respect him. Broos has done so much for Bafana, and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.”

Added Mahlangu as he shot from the hip: “I need to address something with your show that just criticises and only focuses on negative things. You do not have facts, and you say Broos must be fired — after he built the team. Why would you fire a coach with only five months before the World Cup? What’s the new coach going to do in that short space of time?

“You guys are out of order, and what kind of a coach are you [Vilakazi]? Our dignity is back. The stadiums were empty, but the support is back, and the stadiums are full. You guys need to respect our coach. You have badges, but you are busy bashing other coaches. And you are not even coaching in the first division or lower leagues. I am defending our head coach because we cannot ignore his record and his work. We now have a team and direction in our country.”

Building fame on bashing others

Mahlangu explained that there was a difference between leaving a team and going into retirement.

“You are saying, ‘why keep the coach because he is going after World Cup’? There’s a difference between leaving and retiring. I am very disappointed. And I think you are still in December and have not recovered. Broos did not say he is leaving; he is retiring because he is almost 80-years-old. I do not understand your agenda. That Broos must go, because it is very [foolish] coming from you, and I won’t keep quiet.

“We are now grown ups and it’s up to us former players to encourage current players and not be bashing them and being negative all the time. You guys are building your fame on being negative in your shows. Nothing positive comes out of your mouths with Junior Khanye.

“You need to stop it. When was the last time we qualified for a World Cup? It was the last time when I was still part of the team that went to Korea/Japan World Cup in 2002.

“Khanye and Vilakazi, you must respect Broos and his players’ work. Our time has passed and we must accept that. Why be bitter towards the current players and coaches? Watch your mouths, guys, because you have played the game. I am patriotic and love South Africa,” Mahlangu explained further.

