Jabu Mahlangu red cards his wife of 21 years

Retired football star par excellence Jabu Mahlangu has blown the final whistle on his marriage to his wife of 21 years, Nomxolisi Priscilla Songame.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Mahlangu, who is popularly known as Jabu Pule, has red-carded his wife and mother of two girls, and the two are heading for a divorce.

Sources, who did not want to be named, said the former Kaizer Chiefs talisman lost hope in his faltering union last month after separating from Songame for four years.

The deep throat, who is privy to the couple’s private lives, said Songame and the former Supersport United dribbling wizard have been sleeping in two separate bedrooms of their Brakpan marital home since 2020.

None of them vacated their nuptial pad because they both hoped that they would resolve their matrimonial problems, rekindle their love and rescue their floundering pact. But Mahlangu decided to end their marriage, much to the chagrin of his children and wife.

The disintegration of their conjugality comes a year after a bank threatened to attach and sell their marital home after the former Kaizer Chiefs scoring fiend failed to keep up with his monthly instalments. News of the separation was revealed by their close associates, who are disappointed by the turn of events.

“Jabu has informed his wife, their family, and their two children that he has instructed his lawyers to file for divorce as soon as possible. He will be flying solo,” said the tipster.

Mahlangu, according to the mole, has repeatedly declared that he has lost affection for his wife. Their marriage has broken down irretrievably, said the tipster, and chances of saving it are slim.

The informant said they had hoped the two would resolve their issues and get back together. But much to their disappointment, said the source, Songame received calls and letters from the SABC sports analyst’s lawyers informing her that the former footie wanted out.

“She did not divulge details and the rationale behind their fallout. But she confirmed that they are no longer living together as husband and wife,” said the source.

According to another mole, Mahlangu said that although he was heartbroken about the failure of their wedlock, he would not attempt to rekindle the spark and fix the collapsing paradise because they no longer have feelings for each other.

The associate alleged that they became aware of the manifestation of cracks in the marriage when Mahlangu and Songame started sleeping in different bedrooms.

“Like any other lovers who go through challenges, we thought they would go for counselling sessions and try to save their marriage, but we were wrong. “It’s so heartbreaking because all along we have been crossing our fingers that they will eventually find each other and get back together for the sake of their two beautiful daughters. But our hopes were dashed when he told us he wanted to end things and move on with his life,” said the associate.

The source also said Mahlangu has undertaken to pay maintenance towards his unemployed wife. The two have also agreed to share their movable assets and sell their house and share the sale’s proceeds. Mahlangu ignored our phone calls and the message we sent to him.

