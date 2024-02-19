Jali’s case against Swallows only ‘postponed’

Andile Jali’s agent Mike Makaab has shot down reports that his client has had his case against Moroka Swallows struck off the roll by the Premier Soccer League’s

Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).

The former Bafana Bafana midfield anchor approached the DRC in an effort to try to force the club to settle monies owed to him and to return to work for the remainder of the 2023–24 season. Reports have emerged that Jali’s case to claim for monies owed as well as to be reinstated has been dismissed with costs by the DRC.

But Makaab refuted the reports, saying that information is totally wrong.

“We applied for the matter to be urgent but were denied on the grounds that it was not urgent. No costs are to be paid for that sitting because there has not been a ruling or decision. “What we have since done is to apply for a new date, where we hope things will be in our

favour,” he said.

Makaab made it clear the 33-year-old former AmaTuks, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and K.V Oostende midfielder wants to be reinstated and continue with his football.

The Matatiele-born player was among a host of players who embarked on what Swallows described as an “illegal strike” in December, as they demanded early payment before Christmas and boycotted a fixture when there was a delay.

This forced the cancellation of their matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows, which led to a fine and docking of six points for the outfit.

Swallows, who have not had head coach Steve Komphela return for training since last week, host Polokwane City on Saturday.

Musa Nyatama has been appointed caretaker coach and will be assisted by Ditheko Matoto and Thela Ngobeni on the technical bench.