Jayden Adams remembered by family, friends, fans in Stellenbosch

The late Jayden “Grootman” Adams has been remembered by his family, friends and football fraternity in a memorial service held at the Stellenbosch Town Hall on Thursday.

The private memorial, which had family, friends, government officials, and football authorities, took place in the morning, with the public service set to start at 5 pm.

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder sadly passed away over the weekend at his home in Schotsche Kloof, Stellenbosch.

Adams’ passing shook the entire football fraternity around the world, as his death came just two weeks after appearing at the ongoing 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The star midfielder played a pivotal role in helping Bafana make history by progressing to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in the history of South African football.

‘He liked simple things’

Reacting to his sudden death, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his love and affection that he had for his versatile midfielder, adding that Adams made him a better coach.

“I felt the need to express what Jayden meant to me and to us as a team. You were not a man of many words, but when you came to Sundowns, you adapted and became one of us,” Cardoso said.

“Jayden never spoke a lot. He liked simple things. That toothpick in the corner of his mouth always had a distinctive look on his face, always had his head down every time we interacted with him, and would always just say, ‘Yes, coach,’ when I spoke to him. What a guy he was, and special.

“The last time I spoke to him, everything looked normal and peaceful, exactly like he was.

“We will carry you in our hearts everywhere we go as Sundowns, and his story will remain epic. I love you, Grootman. I love you so much,” Cardoso added.

Circumstances surrounding his death unclear

Despite those close to the situation alleging that the 25-year-old took his own life, the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be confirmed by the police forensic report.

According to Daily Maverick, police spokesperson Frederick C van Wyk stated that there was no foul play in the death of Adams.

“Cape Town Central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at 11:06 am at a premises in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof.

“No foul play is suspected. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Investigations continue,” Van Wyk said.

ALSO READ: Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of Jayden Adams, Luqobo Makwedini

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content