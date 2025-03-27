Jessica explains how bid to have ACA head office in SA failed

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has explained how South Africa missed out on an opportunity to have the headquarters of the African Clubs Association (ACA) built in the country.

Morocco ultimately came out on top in the bidding process and had the offices of the ACA set up on their home soil in January this year.

Having previously expressed her desire to secure the head office in South Africa by joining forces with the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Motaung said they only missed out on the opportunity because Morocco had a better bid.

Helping to build and empower clubs

“I am excited that we have established our headquarters in Morocco. So, I am really very proud of the fact that now we can get running,” Motaung told Sunday World recently.

“We would have loved to have it [offices] in South Africa, but we had to go through the bidding process. And at the time, South Africa didn’t feel they could take it further. And obviously, Morocco put in a very good bid and provided us with great offices.

“The most important thing is making sure that we are helping to build clubs, empowering them at the different leagues that they’re at. And just making sure that we are making our clubs as sustainable as possible.

Clubs key to success of African football

“If African football is going to go to the next level, clubs are key to the success of African football. So, for me, having learned from the league here and the work that I’ve done, it’s just working with the right people to make sure that African clubs are empowered,” she added.

Motaung serves as one of two vice chairpersons of ACA, which is headed by Hersi Ally Said, the head honcho of Tanzanian club Young Africans.

The ACA is a new football body that was formed last year in November by the Confederation of African Football with the intention of protecting and promoting the interests of African football clubs.

