Jessica Motaung addresses concerns over Chiefs, Pirates beer sponsorships

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung, has addressed the growing concerns over two of the country’s biggest and most influential football clubs partnering with alcohol brands.

Amakhosi announced on Tuesday that they will be renewing their sponsorship deal with Carling Black Label, just weeks after their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, unveiled their ground-breaking sponsorship deal with Amstel.

It did not only end there with Pirates. Their iconic home stadium, the Orlando Stadium, was rebranded to the name of the beer brand.

Concerns over alcoholic sponsors

Since then, there have been growing concerns from several football fans. They have questioned the reason behind Chiefs and Pirates’ partnership deals with beer brands, especially in a country grappling with alcohol abuse, underage drinking, and a spiralling number of driving under the influence.

Speaking to the media shortly after the Amakhosi and Black Label sponsorship announcement, Motaung explained that the association with alcohol is nothing new. She added that beer brands have always been keen on investing in football.

“My response is that we have had these partnerships before. But I think what’s important is making sure that we engage in responsible drinking. And speak to our supporters about being responsible,” Motaung said at the SA Breweries headquarters in Bryanston.

“What we can be thankful for is that these are some of the brands that have invested in football for many, many years. They invested in football when sponsors didn’t want to be part of the game.

Brands, supporters engage responsibly

“And we must just make sure that the partnerships are well articulated. And that sponsors are responsible in the way that they engage with our supporters. Our supporters are responsible for the way that they engage with the product. But certainly, thank you to these sponsors who have been able to invest in football for many, many years.”

Black Label Brand Director Kerryn Greenleaf explained what the sponsorship deal will entail. One of the major standout prizes to be won is a free trip to the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas.

“⁠Every game will have a Carling fan match experience and spot cash prizes. And… one lucky Chiefs fan can win a trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup this year. [It takes place] in the US, Canada, and Mexico, with all expenses paid,” Greenleaf said.

“This is a new chapter with a successful legacy. Two icons with big brands — it’s not just about today. But a living, breathing commitment to put the fans in the centre of everything we do.”

