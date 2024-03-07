Johnson opens about Khune’s return, role ahead of Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has opened about the sensational return of their most experienced player Itumeleng Khune ahead of the long-awaited Soweto derby clash on Saturday.

Amakhosi will be crossing swords against old time antagonists Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium.

Suspension lifted

Khune, 36, had his suspension lifted by the club on Wednesday after being sidelined from the teams’ activities for a period of three-months. This for allegedly going to training under the influence of alcohol in December.

The veteran goalkeeper has featured in 28 Soweto derbies for Amakhosi since he joined the club back in 2004.

His experience will come in handy

Johnson said Khune’s return will be crucial for the team as his experience in the derby will come in handy in the dressing room. He was speaking during the Soweto derby press conference at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on Thursday.

“Itu is back, we welcomed him and for sure he has got a lot to do as far as holding the change room together at this particular moment,” Johnson said.

“He has more than 20 derbies under his belt. He brings a lot of energy and also a bit of calmness into the dressing room with his experience. [This will help] to make sure that the team is mentally prepared.

A boost for younger players’ morale

“So, taking mental, physical, and technical readiness into consideration, yes, we are ready.

“We don’t have the opportunity to play in front of 90,000 fans often. So …we expect Itu to give a lot of mental strength and guidance to the younger players.”

Khune will unlikely feature into the derby due to the recent form of fellow goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma. He [Bvuma] has been in red-hot form since taking up the number one jersey between the sticks.

Bvuma has kept seven clean sheets in eight matches for Chiefs so far this season.

