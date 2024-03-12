Johnson questions Chiefs players’ character after derby defeat

After his team’s upset in the Soweto derby over the weekend, Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has been reflecting a lot and has begun to question the character of his players.

Amakhosi lost 3-2 to their fierce rivals, the Orlando Pirates, at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday in what was arguably the most exciting Soweto derby match in recent memory.

Amakhosi led as early as the 6th minute through striker Ashley du Preez and went into the half-time break leading 2-1.

However, the Glamour Boys let their lead slip twice when Monnapule Saleng scored a brace and Thabiso Lebitso netted the third goal to help the Sea Robbers complete a league double against the Chiefs.

Chiefs coach is not impressed

Johnson, who is holding the fort on an interim basis, was left unimpressed with how his side conceded all three goals.

He suggested that his players’ temperament was below par and not equal to the task of performing in front of 90 000 spectators.

“When you play a derby, there are 90 000 voices, and to hear my voice is like nothing,” Johnson said.

“So, on the pitch, you have to have the character. And I thought in some moments, when they got the ball from us and it led to their goals, I think we could have done better and stopped the ball long before it got to our goal posts.

“It’s about character more than anything.

“But like I said, football is made up of moments, and in those moments, it’s what we need to improve at as a group and as players in a team when playing in front of 90 000 people.”

Johnson’s fourth loss out of 13 games

Johnson has now lost four out of 13 matches since taking over the reign from Molefi Ntseki in October last year.

Having crashed out of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of minnows Milford FC recently, the Glamour Boys will be back in the DStv Premiership after the Fifa international break on March 30 against Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium.

