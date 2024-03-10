Johnson says ‘altercation’ with Petersen is normal at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has downplayed the outburst by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, labelling it as a normal conversation between player and coach.

This was after Petersen and Johnson were seen in what seemed to be a heated altercation at full-time following their 3-2 Soweto derby defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates at a sold out FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was a frustrating day at the office for Amakhosi, as they led twice and let it slip in the second half when Monnapule Saleng completed his brace and new signing Thabiso Lebitso literally made a name for himself in his first start and Soweto derby by scoring a belter of a goal from a long way out.

Speaking to the media in a post-match interview, Johnson said he encourages his players to react after a defeat and referred to Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, who allegedly told his manager Pep Guardiola to shup up at one point.

“It was just a normal chat with the coach, we lost the game, what do we have to fight? [Yes], it’s normal, did you see Kevin De Bruyne tell Pep Guardiola to shut up? It’s normal, I want my players to react when we lose,” Johnson said.

“I want them to react! And if they react to me, then I take all that on my shoulders because tomorrow I will fix up whatever the reaction is — then it’s football, I don’t want them to be mice, they have to be people who come and question you.

“I have to question them because, in front of 100,000 people, nobody can hear each other, only the 11 players on the pitch that have to work.”

The defeat meant that Amakhosi have now dropped to number seven on the DStv Premiership standings with 29 points after 20 matches.

Amakhosi will be back in action after the Fifa international break later this month, where they will travel to face Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content