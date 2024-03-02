Johnson says Wandi Duba is ready to roll with Chiefs big boys

Having already unleashed exciting young sensation Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says another youngster in the pipeline is striker Wandisile Duba.

Duba, 19, made a name for himself in the Chiefs reserve team, where his lethal scoring form saw him banging in 12 goals in 15 games in the Diski Challenge last season.

His impressive display was rewarded with a promotion to the senior team towards the end of the season. Former Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane handed him his first appearance.

However, this season, the 19-year-old appears to have been caught up in the coaching musical chairs at Chiefs. After Zwane was sacked as head coach last June, and replaced by Molefi Ntseki, Duba was sent back to the reserves.

Johnson, who came on to replace Ntseki on an interim basis, has since brought Duba into the first team set-up. The young striker was in the 18-man squad against Royal AM and Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

It remains to be seen if this latest development will cement Duba’s stay at Chiefs. In January he was linked to a move to AmaZulu.

Johnson recalls youngster from reserves

Johnson confirmed Duba will get his chance to showcase his goal-scoring abilities soon.

“Yes, he is around. Wandile is doing very well [in training],” Johnson told Sunday World ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against Moroka Swallows at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

“We have him on our bench, and we are waiting to give him the right time in order to make sure that he shows what he is all about and whether he can score the goals.

“So, Wandi Duba is part of the process.”

Since the resumption of the DStv Premiership, Chiefs have not been able to find the back of the net.

Their trusted striker, Ashley du Preez, has come under fire for missing clear-cut goal scoring opportunities.

Johnson is adamant that Duba will one day be their goal scoring solution and relieve the pressure on Du Preez.

It’s still to be seen if Duba will be on the matchday squad as Chiefs face Swallows.

Kickoff at FNB Stadium is 5.45pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content