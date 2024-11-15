Jordaan congratulates Broos, Bafana after qualifying for Afcon

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has congratulated Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana booked their spot for the upcoming Afcon without kicking the ball after South Sudan stunned Congo Brazzaville 3-2 during their Group K encounter on Thursday.

“Congratulations to coach Hugo Broos, his technical and support staff, the players, and everybody who contributes to the team,” Jordaan said, as quoted by Safa media.

“This is a magnificent feat to have qualified for the next Afcon in the same year that Bafana Bafana won the bronze medal at the tournament held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. On behalf of the Safa NEC [national executive committee], congratulations to the team.”

Jordaan is out on bail after being arrested and appeared at the Palm Ridge Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday.

The embattled Safa president and his co-accused were charged in connection with allegations of R1.3-million fraud and theft.

Out on R20 000 bail

Safa chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo, businessman and former journalist Trevor Neethling, and Jordaan were all granted bail of R20 000 each.

Meanwhile, Broos said despite the last two games being classified as dead rubber, he is urging his side to win the matches as they aim to top the group.

“We want to win the game [against Uganda]; we want to win to end top of the group, and that means we have to beat Uganda,” he said at a press conference in Kampala, Uganda.

“So, qualifying does not change anything for us. I hope it will be a good game. It will be a full house, and there will be a lot of atmosphere inside the stadium.

“This is motivation for the players, and let us hope that the best team wins today.”

Broos is the first Bafana coach to reach an Afcon tournament consecutively at the back of their historic bronze medal triumph earlier in the year.

Bafana will take on the Cranes in a sold-out game at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday afternoon, before hosting the Sudanese at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

The game will get underway at 3pm SA time.

