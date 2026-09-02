Jordaan gives Mosimane clear mandate for Bafana Bafana

With the cat finally out of the bag following the unveiling of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach, South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has given a clear mandate to Hugo Broos’s successor.

Jordaan, alongside his deputy, Linda Zwane, CEO Lydia Monyepao and the association’s technical director Molefi Ntseki, presented Mosimane to the media for the first time on Tuesday.

Mosimane signed a four-year contract with SAFA.

Jordaan welcomed back the three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach and set clear targets, including qualifying for the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

“From this day, we will rally behind the coach. I’ve known Pitso Mosimane for many years. I’ve worked with and I look forward to renewing our partnership and continue to work in the interest of South African football and for our national team,” Jordaan said at SAFA House on Tuesday.

2030 World Cup a major focus

“There are three major competitions Bafana will face. One, the Africa Cup of Nations next year. Two, CAF will introduce a new competition called the African Nations League. There won’t be CHAN again, but in its place, there will be a competition called the Nations League, which is a major competition and will run over two years.

READ: Bafana Bafana move up FIFA rankings after amazing run at World Cup

“Then finally, in 2030, is the major objective for SAFA, and that is the 2030 World Cup, which will be held in Portugal, Spain and Morocco. It’s the second time there will be a World Cup competition on the African continent, and it of course be a huge honour as the previous host to participate in Africa’s second World Cup. So, those are the main areas of focus and where we want Bafana to go,” Jordaan added.

‘We have to do better’

Without giving much away, Mosimane said that he wants to do better and improve the standard.

“We have to do better than what we have done in the last AFCON and in the World Cup,” he said.

“It is possible. And I think you agree that we might have had the chance to move further in the World Cup, right? So those are the key objectives.”

Reminiscing about his previous stint at Bafana, the 62-year-old acknowledged that a lot has happened between now and then and he returns to the national team as a better coach.

“Between the time I was here and 14 years back, there’s a lot that has happened. Remember, 14 years back I didn’t win even the MTN8 Cup or Nedbank Cup, never mind any league or been to a … I don’t want to be boasting about what we have achieved.

“I think it’s been a long journey, and I’ll say there are 21 medals in between now and 14 years back, loaded with about four FIFA World Cups, three in club and one in national team. I don’t want to be mentioning a lot of accolades, but I think the system is loaded enough now,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach added.

READ: Pitso Mosimane shuts the door on Helman Mkhalele’s return to Bafana role

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