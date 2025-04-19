Jose Riveiro and Inno Maela urge Bucs fans to fill up FNB Stadium

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his captain Innocent Maela have urged their fans to fill up FNB Stadium when they take on Pyramids FC in their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg tie.

The Buccaneers will be home away from home, after their fortress and slaughterhouse, Orlando Stadium, was booked by Grace Bible Church for the Easter Weekend.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the FNB on Friday, Riveiro admitted that playing away from Orlando might have an effect and has since urged the Bucs faithful to try coming out in their numbers to rally behind the team.

“It’s a six o’clock kick-off. It’s different from Orlando, so that does slightly affect us because the environment is not the same. I hope that our fans have the opportunity tomorrow to fill the stadium,” Riveiro said.

“It’s a semi-final of the Champions League. It’s a unique occasion for them to play the game together. We really need that support. Like you said, Orlando is much more compact, much easier. It’s half of the capacity of this stadium.

“So, I hope that everyone understands that tomorrow we have an opportunity that is presented to us. We must take it. The support of our fans goes without saying. That is something fundamental for us. Hopefully, tomorrow we can have a proper atmosphere in the stadium.”

Maela, who was also in attendance at the press briefing, echoed the words of his coach and added that they need to take full advantage of playing at home.

“It’s a fact we’re playing at home. It’s an opportunity to play with our home fans. And we do ask them to come out in numbers because we will need them,” Maela said.

“We need them to give us the competitive edge in tomorrow’s match. But I’m hopeful that they’re here in numbers to give us the support.”

The Sea Robbers remain the only unbeaten team in the Champions League this season and will look to maintain their record.

The game will get underway at 6pm.

