Jose Riveiro condemns violence between Pirates and Alger players

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has denounced the unsavoury events that transpired at Orlando Stadium and urged those responsible to be ashamed of themselves.

This follows the altercation that broke out between MC Alger and Pirates following the final whistle of their second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

The game ended in a goalless draw, but the Buccaneers emerged victorious on the evening with a 1-0 aggregate score from their first leg in Algeria last week.

The Alger players, along with their technical staff, confronted referee Ibrahim Traore in a fit of rage and shock after they were booted out of the Champions League despite dominating the two legs.

Bucs and Alger players engage in fistfight

The situation escalated and descended into a fistfight between the two teams despite efforts by Pirates players to defuse the tension and safeguard the Ivorian international match official.

Law enforcement had to step in to drive the Algerians off the pitch after Pirates fans stormed the pitch in droves to chase them down the tunnel.

Riveiro acknowledged to the media following the game that it was a disappointing conclusion to what had been an exciting football match.

“It was not really a good picture to witness,” said Riveiro.

“I don’t know what happened, but with the pictures and videos circulating, I am sure that we are going to know who started the fight.

“Football is something else to me, my group, and us; it is something special that cannot be tainted by this kind of behaviour, and it is unacceptable.

“Whatever occurred, we do not need that kind of behaviour, so it must be kept as far away from this kind of sport and spectacle as possible.”

We have to accept the outcome

While still relishing the moment of leading Pirates to a historic Champions League semifinal, Riveiro emphasised that he has no idea how things got out of control.

“Once more, I am not sure because I was merely seated on the bench when it all began. I was attempting to comprehend the scope of our recent accomplishments when everything suddenly collapsed in front of me.

“However, we need to learn how to lose as well as how to win. We have to accept the outcome.”

He continued: “Therefore, I hope that those who are in those photos will be sufficiently embarrassed to refrain from doing it so that each time we visit the stadium, we can enjoy a typical football game.

“Our supporters, in my opinion, are a great example of what a football game is all about and how to enjoy it with a positive attitude.

“I hope this is the last time we see this type of scene in Orlando, but I do not have all the information right now.”

